SWS survey on Duterte’s trust rating, Press freedom in PH, Kim and Moon summit | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
A Social Weather Stations survey shows a 10-point drop in President Rodrigo Duterte's trust rating in the first quarter of 2018. The Nacionalista Party will field 3 senatorial candidates in the 2019 elections. Reporters in the House of Representatives are protesting proposed new media accreditation rules that virtually demand only positive coverage of the legislative chambers, the lawmakers, and its officials. Human Rights Watch slams Kuwait’s arrest of staff members of the Philippine embassy over rescue operations of allegedly abused overseas Filipino workers. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in hold a landmark summit after a symbolic handshake over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries. Prince William and Duchess Catherine name their third child Louis Arthur Charles.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan