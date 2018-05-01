PDEA on drug list, Duterte signs contractualization, Mueller on Trump | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Chief Aaron Aquino says they will apologize if their newly released drug list turns out to have errors. President Rodrigo Duterte on Labor Day signs an executive order banning illegal contracting and sub-contracting. Australian nun Patricia Fox vows to return to the Philippines. The Land Transportation Office in Western Visayas wants to immediately remove some 1,800 unregistered vehicles from Boracay Island as part of its ongoing rehabilitation. Special Counsel Robert Mueller submits questions to the White House that indicate a focus on whether United States President Donald Trump tried to obstruct a probe into Russian interference.
