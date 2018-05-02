League of Barangays on PDEA, Calida on tax reform law, China on Peppa Pig | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The League of Barangays of the Philippines urges the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to immediately file cases against barangay officials it named in its controversial drug list. Solicitor General Jose Calida defends the tax reform law by saying the increased oil tax affects mostly rich households, while low-income families are 'shielded' by the government’s conditional cash transfer program. Chinese state media censors the British Peppa Pig series saying it is a subversive icon for slackers and anti-social young people.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan