Watch Rappler's midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:38 PM, May 02, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The League of Barangays of the Philippines urges the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to immediately file cases against barangay officials it named in its controversial drug list. Solicitor General Jose Calida defends the tax reform law by saying the increased oil tax affects mostly rich households, while low-income families are 'shielded' by the government’s conditional cash transfer program. Chinese state media censors the British Peppa Pig series saying it is a subversive icon for slackers and anti-social young people.