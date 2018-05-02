Pulse Asia poll on Cha-Cha, Ombudsman on Paolo Duterte, Moon on North Korea | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
A Pulse Asia survey shows majority of Filipinos or 64% oppose amending the 1987 Philippine Constitution. A Social Weather Stations survey shows Vice President Leni Robredo's net trust rating is down by 13 points, from +52 last December to +39 in the first quarter of 2018. The special fact-finding panel of the Office of the Ombudsman clears resigned Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and his brother-in-law Manases Carpio in the P6.4 billion shabu smuggling case for lack of basis. The Budget Department will release P490 million this week for the rehabilitation of roads in Boracay. South Korean President Moon Jae-in asks the United Nations to verify the planned closure of North Korea's nuclear test site.
