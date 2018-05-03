Watch Rappler's midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 11:46 AM, May 03, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano says Filipino diplomats are facing kidnapping charges in Kuwait after conducting allegedly illegal rescues of overseas Filipino workers in the Gulf state. British political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica says it is closing and will file for insolvency in Britain and the United States after failing to recover from the Facebook data scandal. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization announces its partnership with Rappler and other major global news organizations for the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day.