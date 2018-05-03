Watch Rappler's evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Malacañang says President Rodrigo Duterte continues to trust Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano despite the Philippines' diplomatic crisis with Kuwait. The Commission on Audit flags the People’s Television Network for spending P157.322 million in 2017 on various projects with inadequate or absent documents and approvals. Malacañang says it is the Office of the Ombudsman, and not the Office of the President, that must initiate investigations on officials who were sacked by President Rodrigo Duterte for alleged corruption. Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia says he expects the inflation rate in April to be 'probably a bit higher' than the 4.3% recorded in March. Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani says United States President Donald Trump reimbursed his long-time lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels.