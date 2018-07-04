Mayors seek dialogue with PRRD, Boracay, Kris defends Gilas | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine mayors seek a 'dialogue' with President Rodrigo Duterte following the back-to-back assassinations of General Tinio Mayor Ferdinand Bote, and Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili. Basketball legend and Australia assistant coach Luc Longley blames Philippine coach Chot Reyes. After just over two months of rehabilitation, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu claims Boracay is no longer a cesspool. A new video of a youth football team trapped in a Thai cave shows the boys laughing and saying they are well. Former American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee will marry musician David Foster.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg