Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Ralf Rivas

Published 8:20 PM, July 04, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Philippine mayors seek a 'dialogue' with President Rodrigo Duterte following the back-to-back assassinations of General Tinio Mayor Ferdinand Bote, and Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili. Basketball legend and Australia assistant coach Luc Longley blames Philippine coach Chot Reyes. After just over two months of rehabilitation, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu claims Boracay is no longer a cesspool. A new video of a youth football team trapped in a Thai cave shows the boys laughing and saying they are well. Former American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee will marry musician David Foster.