Published 10:02 PM, July 05, 2018

Inflation continues to accelerate in June, reaching a new high of 5.2 percent. Police on Thursday confirm the gunman who shot Tanauan mayor Antonio Halili hid in a grassy area across the new city hall in Tanauan. Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde says he relieved 4 cops in a video showing them strip-searching drug suspects. The good deed of Gilas Pilipinas cadet Troy Rike last Monday at the brawl between Filipino and Australian basketball players, inspires more donations to his favorite charities. The basketball federations of the Philippines and Australia assume responsibility for the bench-clearing brawl.