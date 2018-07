Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 1:08 PM, July 06, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The current draft version of a proposed federal constitution allows Rodrigo Duterte to run again as President and stay in power for 8 more years. Inflation soars at 5.2 percent. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again defends himself against an allegation of sexual misconduct nearly two decades ago.