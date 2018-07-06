Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Maria Ressa

Published 10:43 PM, July 06, 2018

Today on Rappler:

LTFRB releases the order for a P9-minimum fare for jeepneys. The Office of the President spent P2.5 billion in confidential and intelligence funds in 2017. The Philippines deports Methodist missionary Tawanda Chandiwana of Zimbabwe. A former Thai military diver helping to rescue a football team trapped inside a flooded cave drowns. PAGASA warns the southwest monsoon will bring rain to parts of Luzon and Visayas on Saturday, July 7.