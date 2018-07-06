Jeepney fare hike, Duterte expenses, weather update | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
LTFRB releases the order for a P9-minimum fare for jeepneys. The Office of the President spent P2.5 billion in confidential and intelligence funds in 2017. The Philippines deports Methodist missionary Tawanda Chandiwana of Zimbabwe. A former Thai military diver helping to rescue a football team trapped inside a flooded cave drowns. PAGASA warns the southwest monsoon will bring rain to parts of Luzon and Visayas on Saturday, July 7.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg