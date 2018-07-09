2019 senatorial elections, Typhoon Gardo, Prince Louis baptism | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler: Grace Poe retains solo lead in Pulse Asia survey on 2019 race. Opposition senators seek probe into Chinese plane landings, PTV's planned airing of Chinese shows. Duterte wants new constitution to bar him from reelection – Roque. Typhoon Gardo slightly weakens, but still set to enhance monsoon. Britain's Prince Louis to be christened in private ceremony.
