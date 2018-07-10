Regine on Duterte, LeBron joins Lakers, Thai cave rescue updates | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Singer Regine Velasquez asks President Rodrigo Duterte to stop criticizing God in his speeches. LeBron James signs his 4-year $154-million contract. Elite divers haul 4 more young footballers out of a flooded Thai cave Monday.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg