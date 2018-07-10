Duterte on priest criticisms, Thai cave rescue, Bieber | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
A man is killed in a shootout at the residence of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma. Vice President Leni Robredo said she has agreed to lead the opposition movement against President Rodrigo Duterte. All the boys and their coach have been brought out of Tham Luang cave. Japan’s deadly floods and landslides claim 141 lives in one of the country’s worst disasters for decades. Justin Bieber confirms his engagement to model Hailey Baldwin via Instagram.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg
