Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Jee Geronimo

Published 1:37 PM, July 11, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte belittles Vice President Leni Robredo's ability to lead the country. Duterte manages a qualified apology to God. Kris Aquino wishes ex-husband James Yap ‘peace and lasting happiness’ on what would have been their 13th wedding anniversary.