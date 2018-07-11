Duterte: Leni is incompetent, Kris Aquino | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte belittles Vice President Leni Robredo's ability to lead the country. Duterte manages a qualified apology to God. Kris Aquino wishes ex-husband James Yap ‘peace and lasting happiness’ on what would have been their 13th wedding anniversary.
