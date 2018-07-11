Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 8:16 PM, July 11, 2018

Today on Rappler:

DOLE says telco company PLDT should regularize employees of its service providers. 16 policemen were involved in 8 rape cases since the police started its campaign against illegal drugs. Monsignor Joseph Tan says ‘the shootout at the Cebu Archbishop's Residence is not ‘an attack on the Church’ but a ‘wake-up call’ about depression. YouTube unveils plans to invest $25 million in news organizations to boost trusted journalism and fight misinformation. Kobe Paras decides to join the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.