Published 1:30 PM, July 12, 2018

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez says the country should not hold midterm elections in 2019 so the government can focus on charter change. Vice President Leni Robredo says President Rodrigo Duterte should focus more on fixing the country’s worsening economy instead of hurling insults at her and God. The 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave were sedated and hauled on stretchers along the narrow, flooded passageways of the Tham Luang complex.