Hague ruling anniversary, Tulfo audit, Kylie Jenner | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Seven out of 10 Filipinos want the Duterte administration to assert the Philippines' rights over the West Philippine Sea. Ben Tulfo's Bitag Media gets 75% of the cut of the total airing cost of tourism segments paid by Department of Tourism to People's Television Network. A tarp that reads 'Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China' goes viral online. Roger Federer crashes out of Wimbledon. 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is on track to become America's youngest 'self-made' billionaire.
