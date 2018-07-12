Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Acor Arceo

Published 9:20 PM, July 12, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Seven out of 10 Filipinos want the Duterte administration to assert the Philippines' rights over the West Philippine Sea. Ben Tulfo's Bitag Media gets 75% of the cut of the total airing cost of tourism segments paid by Department of Tourism to People's Television Network. A tarp that reads 'Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China' goes viral online. Roger Federer crashes out of Wimbledon. 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is on track to become America's youngest 'self-made' billionaire.