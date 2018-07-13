Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 9:52 PM, July 13, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Vice President Leni Robredo gets higher approval and trust ratings in June. Southwest monsoon and LPA will bring rain to parts of the country on Saturday, July 14. Joel Mendez was arrested by police over a standing warrant for rape and attempted rape. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas or BSP warns purveyors of fake news. The global personal computer market grows for the first time in six years in the second quarter of 2018.