Published 2:17 PM, July 17, 2018

The Philippines could suffer hyperinflation if the country shifts to federalism. Remittances from overseas Filipino workers continued to rise in May 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump lends weight to Russia’s denials of meddling in elections at his inaugural summit with Vladimir Putin.