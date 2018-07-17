TS Henry, Federalism, Boracay, Apple emojis | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
State weather bureau PAGASA warns there would be more rain due to the enhanced southwest monsoon or ‘hanging habagat’ until Wednesday. Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia warns of the ill effects of shifting to federalism on the Philippine economy. The Supreme Court unanimously recommends retiring Associate Justice Samuel Martires for the post of Ombudsman. DENR reports only 29 of the 885 illegal structures in the island are demolished halfway into rehabilitation. Apple announces it will release more than 70 new emoji characters.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg
