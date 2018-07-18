Bong Go billboards, China on PH loans, Mandela | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Bong Go billboard has been taken down. Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua denies China is putting the Philippines into a 'debt trap' by giving it grants and loans. Former US president Barack Obama on Tuesday warns of 'strange and uncertain times,' in a tribute to Nelson Mandela.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg
