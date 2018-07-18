TD Inday, Leonen on corruption, Palace counters Pernia | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
PAGASA warns tropical depression Inday could strengthen into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours. LTFRB summons new ride-hailing company Hype for allegedly charging 'illegal' fare. Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen says the challenge to a truly independent judiciary is corruption. Malacañang disagrees with Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia. American model Mara Martin makes a splash by breastfeeding her baby daughter on a Miami catwalk.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg
