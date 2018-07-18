Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Gelo Gonzales

Published 9:02 PM, July 18, 2018

Today on Rappler:

PAGASA warns tropical depression Inday could strengthen into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours. LTFRB summons new ride-hailing company Hype for allegedly charging 'illegal' fare. Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen says the challenge to a truly independent judiciary is corruption. Malacañang disagrees with Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia. American model Mara Martin makes a splash by breastfeeding her baby daughter on a Miami catwalk.