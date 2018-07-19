Tropical Storm Inday, anti-rape flyer, Thai cave rescue | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
State weather bureau PAGASA says the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat enhanced by tropical storm Inday, International name Ampil, will continue to bring rain over northern and central Luzon. Women's groups demand that police take down the 'victim-blaming' anti-rape advice. 12 boys and their coach who survived a dangerous and dramatic rescue from a flooded Thai cave speak of their ordeal.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg
