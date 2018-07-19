Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 2:44 PM, July 19, 2018

Today on Rappler:

State weather bureau PAGASA says the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat enhanced by tropical storm Inday, International name Ampil, will continue to bring rain over northern and central Luzon. Women's groups demand that police take down the 'victim-blaming' anti-rape advice. 12 boys and their coach who survived a dangerous and dramatic rescue from a flooded Thai cave speak of their ordeal.