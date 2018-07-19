Death squads, Gilas suspension, Tropical Storm Inday | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler: Bishop slams 'death squads' in 2 overnight Caloocan murders. Duterte won't have any hand in bid to scrap 2019 polls – Roque. VIRAL: UST student tweets how she was physically abused. 10 Gilas players suspended, SBP fined for FIBA brawl. More rain seen as Tropical Storm Inday enhances monsoon.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg