Duterte visits hospital, Tagle on deaths, weather update | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte made a visit to the hospital a day before his 3rd State of the Nation Address or SONA. Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle cries as he asks God why the innocent die in a prayer session. Tropical Depression Josie left the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Monday morning.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg