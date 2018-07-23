SONA 2018, Alvarez ousted, Olympics 2020 | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says the campaign against illegal drugs is 'far from over' in his third State of the Nation Address. Lawmakers oust Alvarez as the leader of the House of Representatives Monday. Janet Lim Napoles is indicted for graft and malversation of public funds over P5 million worth of projects. The UCCP Council of Bishops says they doubt Duterte's sincerity due to his failed promises. Japanese organizers formally introduce their 2020 Olympic mascots to the world.
