Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 2:26 PM, July 24, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Opposition groups staged a grand protest outside the St. Peter Parish Church on Monday. Makabayan bloc oppose the speakership of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. U.S. President Donald Trump says he had given up 'nothing' during his summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.