Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Acor Arceo

Published 10:24 PM, July 24, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The House of Representatives ratifies the bicameral conference committee report on the Bangsamoro Organic Law. House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo vows to carry out the legislative agenda of President Rodrigo Duterte. Opposition leaders warn the election of former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as House Speaker is a prelude to her rise as ‘Prime Minister.’ Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David criticizes President Rodrigo Duterte for pitting human rights against human lives. Celebrities call on Senate President Tito Sotto and senators Manny Pacquiao and Joel Villanueva to support Sexual Orientation Gender Identity and Expression or SOGIE Equality Bill.