Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Bea Cupin

Published 2:02 PM, July 25, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario urges President Rodrigo Duterte to listen to Filipinos, not China's ambassador. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says there would be no cooperation with the Russian military in Syria for now. Pop star Demi Lovato was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital.