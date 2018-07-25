Del Rosario on China, U.S. Military, Demi Lovato | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario urges President Rodrigo Duterte to listen to Filipinos, not China's ambassador. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says there would be no cooperation with the Russian military in Syria for now. Pop star Demi Lovato was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg
