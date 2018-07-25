Arroyo meets with Alvarez, Duterte ratings, Kuwaiti blogger | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
House Speaker Gloria Arroyo initiated a meeting with her ousted predecessor Pantaleon Alvarez. Majority of Filipinos find Duterte 'bastos' for insulting UN rights chief. Sister Patricia Fox says the Bureau of Immigration ‘prejudged’ her case. About 2,600 homes were burned to the ground in Jolo, Sulu. Kuwaiti social media influencer Sondos Al Qattan loses sponsors.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg