Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 9:04 PM, July 25, 2018

Today on Rappler:

House Speaker Gloria Arroyo initiated a meeting with her ousted predecessor Pantaleon Alvarez. Majority of Filipinos find Duterte 'bastos' for insulting UN rights chief. Sister Patricia Fox says the Bureau of Immigration ‘prejudged’ her case. About 2,600 homes were burned to the ground in Jolo, Sulu. Kuwaiti social media influencer Sondos Al Qattan loses sponsors.