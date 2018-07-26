PH Economy, Facebook shares, Lake on Mars | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
IMF says the Philippine economy is performing well but expects growth to fall below the government's target. Facebook shares plunge as much as 22% Wednesday. International astronomers say a massive underground lake is detected for the first time on Mars.
