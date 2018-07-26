Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Paterno Esmaquel

Published 9:14 PM, July 26, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Duterte appoints SC Associate Justice Samuel Martires as the next Ombudsman. Comelec stands by the 25% ballot shading threshold it used in 2016. Cesar Montano incurred expenses considered ‘excessive and extravagant’ by COA. A 26-year-old Chinese man set off a small explosive outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing. CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins says she was blocked from an open media event at the White House.