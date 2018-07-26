Ombudsman Martires, shading threshold, Cesar Montano | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Duterte appoints SC Associate Justice Samuel Martires as the next Ombudsman. Comelec stands by the 25% ballot shading threshold it used in 2016. Cesar Montano incurred expenses considered ‘excessive and extravagant’ by COA. A 26-year-old Chinese man set off a small explosive outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing. CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins says she was blocked from an open media event at the White House.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg
