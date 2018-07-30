Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Ralf Rivas

Published 12:33 PM, July 30, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The House of Representatives, the Senate, and the Cabinet of President Rodrigo Duterte registers lower net satisfaction ratings in the 2nd quarter of 2018. Vice President Leni Robredo criticizes President Rodrigo Duterte for pitting ‘human rights’ against ‘human lives.’ Kris Aquino posts on Instagram a first look into her much-awaited role in the Hollywood film ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’