SWS survey on house, Robredo on human rights, Kris Aquino | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The House of Representatives, the Senate, and the Cabinet of President Rodrigo Duterte registers lower net satisfaction ratings in the 2nd quarter of 2018. Vice President Leni Robredo criticizes President Rodrigo Duterte for pitting ‘human rights’ against ‘human lives.’ Kris Aquino posts on Instagram a first look into her much-awaited role in the Hollywood film ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg
