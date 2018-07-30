Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Maria Ressa

Published 9:45 PM, July 30, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Speaker Gloria Arroyo hosts a 'thank you lunch.' Liberal Party lawmakers team up with the left-leaning legislators. PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde orders the manhunt for 4 leftist leaders. Opposition senator Sonny Trillanes is set to file a plunder complaint against former tourism secretary Wanda Teo and her brothers, Ben and Erwin Tulfo. Fans of Korean actor Nam Joo-Hyuk criticize fellow Filipino fans who were seen on video ‘inappropriately’ touching the star onstage.