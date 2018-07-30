Arroyo hosts a thank you lunch, manhunt for leftists, Nam Joo-Hyuk | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Speaker Gloria Arroyo hosts a 'thank you lunch.' Liberal Party lawmakers team up with the left-leaning legislators. PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde orders the manhunt for 4 leftist leaders. Opposition senator Sonny Trillanes is set to file a plunder complaint against former tourism secretary Wanda Teo and her brothers, Ben and Erwin Tulfo. Fans of Korean actor Nam Joo-Hyuk criticize fellow Filipino fans who were seen on video ‘inappropriately’ touching the star onstage.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico
