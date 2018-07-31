Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 2:01 PM, July 31, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Ilocos Norte Representative Rodolfo Fariñas warns he would go to the Supreme Court if the House of Representatives retains Quezon Representative Danilo Suarez as minority leader. The University of the Philippines announces it got a spike in applications due to the free tuition policy. Pope Francis accepts the resignation of an Australian archbishop convicted of concealing abuse by a notorious pedophile priest in the 70s.