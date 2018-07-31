July inflation, Basilan blast, Lea Salonga | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas economists say inflation may go as high as 5.8% in July. At least 10 die and 5 others are wounded in a van explosion that rocks Lamitan City, Basilan Tuesday. A number of people online have been throwing their condiments into trash cans and posting photos with the hashtag #BoycottNutriasia. The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy uses social media to call for the reinstatement of James Gunn, the director of the third movie under the franchise. Tony Award winner Lea Salonga is caught on video singing ‘Reflection’ from Disney’s Mulan.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico
