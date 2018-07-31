Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Pia Ranada

Published 8:17 PM, July 31, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas economists say inflation may go as high as 5.8% in July. At least 10 die and 5 others are wounded in a van explosion that rocks Lamitan City, Basilan Tuesday. A number of people online have been throwing their condiments into trash cans and posting photos with the hashtag #BoycottNutriasia. The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy uses social media to call for the reinstatement of James Gunn, the director of the third movie under the franchise. Tony Award winner Lea Salonga is caught on video singing ‘Reflection’ from Disney’s Mulan.