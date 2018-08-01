Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Paterno Esmaquel

Published 9:38 PM, August 01, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Malacañang dismisses Overall Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang. Senator Nancy Binay says Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson should present her federalism lectures to the Senate. The United States’ Justice Department says a federal grand jury indicted Janet Lim Napoles and members of her family for domestic and international money laundering and conspiracy. President Rodrigo Duterte says he is sure his eldest daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, won't seek a national post in the 2019 elections. The planet Mars is closer to Earth than it has been in the past 15 years.