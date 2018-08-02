Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 1:46 PM, August 02, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Former president Benigno Aquino III opposes the proposed 60-40 sharing of natural resources between the Philippines and China in the joint exploration of the West Philippine Sea. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority released Tuesday shows the poorest Filipinos felt the harsh impact of inflation during the 2nd quarter of the year. Tennis superstar Serena Williams suffered the worst loss of her career.