PNoy on West Philippine Sea, inflation, Serena Williams | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former president Benigno Aquino III opposes the proposed 60-40 sharing of natural resources between the Philippines and China in the joint exploration of the West Philippine Sea. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority released Tuesday shows the poorest Filipinos felt the harsh impact of inflation during the 2nd quarter of the year. Tennis superstar Serena Williams suffered the worst loss of her career.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico
