Pimentel on Uson, National ID, Napoles | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Senator Koko Pimentel on Monday slams Mocha Uson after her co-host performs a lewd dance to push awareness on federalism. Duterte is set to sign the bill that will create the national identification system Monday, August 6. The daughter of alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles is back in the Philippines after a short trip to Indonesia.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico