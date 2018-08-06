Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Pia Ranada

Published 2:11 PM, August 06, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Senator Koko Pimentel on Monday slams Mocha Uson after her co-host performs a lewd dance to push awareness on federalism. Duterte is set to sign the bill that will create the national identification system Monday, August 6. The daughter of alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles is back in the Philippines after a short trip to Indonesia.