Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Chay Hofileña

Published 11:00 PM, August 06, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Martin Andanar blames Consultative Committee spokesman Ding Generoso. Former Senator Bongbong Marcos files a motion with the Presidential Electoral Tribunal seeking the immediate inhibition of Supreme Court Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa from his electoral protest. President Rodrigo Duterte signs into law the Philippine Identification System Act Monday, August 6. Filipinos' satisfaction with the performance of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration remains ‘very good’ overall during the 2nd quarter of 2018. Pop star Demi Lovato says she is thankful to be alive.