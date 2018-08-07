Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Margie de Leon

Published 1:56 PM, August 07, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Colegio de San Juan de Letran vows to help the victim’s family and authorities in resolving the case of a 19 year-old student kidnapped by his own schoolmates. Akbayan Representative Tom Villarin says the Presidential Communications Operations Office budget should be removed. Inflation jumps to 5.7% in July, higher than the 5.2% registered in June.