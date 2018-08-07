Letran kidnapping, Mocha federalism video, July inflation | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Colegio de San Juan de Letran vows to help the victim’s family and authorities in resolving the case of a 19 year-old student kidnapped by his own schoolmates. Akbayan Representative Tom Villarin says the Presidential Communications Operations Office budget should be removed. Inflation jumps to 5.7% in July, higher than the 5.2% registered in June.
Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Analette Abesamis Master Editor / Playback Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan Jaen Manegdeg Quita Chuatico
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico