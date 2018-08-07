Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Chay Hofileña

Published 10:35 PM, August 07, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The House majority bloc retains Quezon Representative Danilo Suarez as minority leader. President Duterte does not think much about the controversy sparked by the lewd federalism jingle posted by Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson. Government rice imports in June fail to bring down rice prices. A spate of shootings over the weekend leaves at least 11 people dead and dozens injured in Chicago. Kris Aquino recounts the details of how she auditioned for the role of Princess Intan in the movie version of Kevin Kwan's Crazy Rich Asians.