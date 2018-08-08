Mocha federalism video, House minority dispute, EDSA driver-only car ban | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
A fellow executive at the Presidential Communications Operations Office asks Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson to publicly apologize and go on leave after her controversial video of a lewd federalism jingle. Vice President Leni Robredo slams the House of Representatives for retaining Quezon Representative Danilo Suarez as minority leader. Metro Manila mayors agree to ban driver-only cars along EDSA during rush hour.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico