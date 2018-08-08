Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Ralf Rivas

Published 1:42 PM, August 08, 2018

Today on Rappler:

A fellow executive at the Presidential Communications Operations Office asks Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson to publicly apologize and go on leave after her controversial video of a lewd federalism jingle. Vice President Leni Robredo slams the House of Representatives for retaining Quezon Representative Danilo Suarez as minority leader. Metro Manila mayors agree to ban driver-only cars along EDSA during rush hour.