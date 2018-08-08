Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Ralf Rivas

Published 8:57 PM, August 08, 2018

Today on Rappler:

A big majority of Filipinos support a national identification system. Senators Loren Legarda and Francis Escudero question the country's economic managers on the P90-million budget for the information drive on federalism. The Manila Regional Trial Court or RTC Branch 19 clears Satur Ocampo, Rafael Baylosis, Jose Melencio Molintas, and United Nations Special Rapporteur Victoria Tauli-Corpuz from a government petition seeking to declare them and hundreds of others as terrorists. State-run People’s Television Network used a photograph of a supposed Filipino warship in a video report about the 3 kidnapped Filipino engineers in Libya. Filipino actress Kris Aquino makes her grand entrance at the world premiere of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ in Hollywood.