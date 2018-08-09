Q2 GDP, Usec Badoy on Uson, UN Chief named | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippine economy slows down to 6% from April to June. Lorraine Badoy admits Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson violated the code of ethics for government officials with her controversial federalism video. President Rodrigo Duterte will meet with the two warring factions of PDP-Laban Thursday. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announces the appointment of Michelle Bachelet as the next human rights chief.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico