Published 9:19 PM, August 09, 2018

Malacañang says if the economy must suffer because of President Rodrigo Duterte's environmental protection policies such as the Boracay closure then so be it. The Palace also says the framework for joint development of resources in the West Philippine Sea between the Philippines and China may be finalized before Chinese President Xi Jinping's Manila visit late 2018. Metro residents chime in online on the latest plan of MMDA to ease traffic. Barangay Ginebra wins the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup title. Thailand grants citizenship to stateless members of the football team rescued from a cave last month.