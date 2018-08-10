Federalism probe, Grab pricing, PH weather | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler: Grace Poe wants Senate probe into federalism info campaign. Jose Reyes Jr appointed Supreme Court justice. Antitrust body OKs Grab-Uber deal, sets conditions. PH pivot to Russia advances with port visit, submarine talks. Karding, another tropical cyclone enhancing monsoon.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico