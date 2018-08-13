Watch Rappler’s midday newscast with Paterno Esmaquel

Published 2:02 PM, August 13, 2018

Today on Rappler:

More than half of the expected volume of rain for the entire month of August fell on Saturday. Presidential daughter Sara Duterte will seek reelection as Davao City mayor instead of running for senator or congresswoman in 2019. After more than a century, the United States will return the historic Balangiga Bells to the Philippines.