Seven business groups urged lawmakers to carefully weigh the costs and risks associated with the proposed shift to a federal system of government. President Rodrigo Duterte fired top officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Medical Center. Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), the Davao regional party of Sara Duterte Carpio, signed an alliance with 3 national parties. The Commission on Audit (COA) wants Department of Education (DepEd) officials penalized over millions of pesos worth of textbooks damaged by water and textbooks left undistributed. US President Donald Trump endorsed calls Sunday, August 12, for a boycott of tariff-hit Harley-Davidson over its plans to move production of its iconic American motorcycles out of the country.