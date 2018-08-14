Cash-based budget, Kyle Viray, Dingdong Dantes | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno says he will wait for a 'friendlier' Congress to pass the measure that would reform the Philippine budget system. Kyle Viray, the University of Santo Tomas student tagged in the beating confession that went viral online is ‘excluded’ from the university after a new complaint of physical abuse surfaced. Actor Dingdong Dantes on Monday expresses dismay after TV show ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ used his family’s photos without consent.
